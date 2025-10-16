Global Handwashing Day observed

Ongole: Global Handwashing Day was celebrated across Prakasam district on Wednesday with special programmes emphasising hygiene and disease prevention at the Collectorate’s PGRS Hall.

District Education Department and Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation jointly organised an event chaired by District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that maintaining clean hands makes one a ‘real-life hero’ and stressed that health, happiness, and development are achievable only through personal and environmental hygiene. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswarlu explained the WHO’s seven-step hand washing method, urging people to wash their hands before and after meals, after using toilets, and after caring for sick individuals.

MEPMA Project Director Srihari noted that ‘our health is in our hands,’ highlighting the day’s significance. The event featured cultural performances, songs, and dramas. Simultaneously, Jana Vignana Vedika organised celebrations at ZP High School, Pernamitta, under the theme ‘Clean hands are within reach.’ Students demonstrated proper handwashing techniques while posters and slogans raised awareness. Headmistress Shanti called hand washing ‘protective armour for health.’