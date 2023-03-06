Global investors summit a farce, flays Nadendla

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar criticised that the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam is a direct example of the lack of sincerity and honesty of the Andhra Pradesh government. Manohar visited East Godavari district on Sunday. On this occasion, many activists and leaders joined the party in his presence.





Later speaking to the media, Manohar criticised the Visakha Summit. He said that this summit, which was held for two days, was organised to deceive people and there was no honesty in it. He alleged that about Rs 170 crore of public money was wasted on this summit.





The JSP leader said that the State government had entered a MoU with the Jindal Steel Factory two-and-a-half years ago and questioned the reason of making MoU again now. He alleged that the government is misusing public money fraudulently. He lamented that people are suffering because of a State without capital and a Chief Minister without leadership. He noted that the AP State is at the bottom of the country in terms of IT exports, but the lies were propagated by juggling numbers at the summit.





Stating that the rush of Rs 13 lakh crore investment is fraudulent, Manohar said that the Jana Sena Party opposed the government for misleading the people and raising hopes among the youth by juggling numbers. He said that before the elections, the youth were deceived into believing that jobs would come only when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. He said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has decided not to make political criticism as this conference was organised to attract investors. Pawan Kalyan also invited industrialists to invest in the State even when he went abroad. But the government has once again cheated the people of the State in the name of this two-day summit, Manohar said.





He said that when Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM in 2019, he took action against the eliance company and cancelled the agreement made for an investment of Rs 15,000 crores in Tirupati. He reminded the media that the land allotted to them has also been taken back. "Did Mukesh Ambani say in his speech that he will invest in the State," Manohar questioned. The judgments of the High Court are proof of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's lies about clean energy, hydro energy, and renewable energy. He said that allotments have been made in Upper Sileru and Lower Sileru and these do not have environmental clearances. Jana Sena Party district president Kandula Durgesh, party leaders A Satyanarayana, Y Srinivasa Rao and others were present at the press meet.



