Global social entrepreneurship and CSR summit held

Amaravati: SRM-AP, through its Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, hosted the Global Social Entrepreneurship & CSR Summit 2025 on Saturday. The day-long summit brought together eminent leaders, innovators, and change-makers to deliberate on the transformative role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and social entrepreneurship in building sustainable communities, according to a communiqué from the university here on Sunday.

Prof Sidharth Tripathy, Director-Entrepreneurship & Innovation of SRM-AP highlighted that this summit is going to redefine the language of social impact from ‘beneficiaries’ to ‘venture builders’, from ‘compliance’ to ‘conscience’ led CSR and from ‘nice-to-do social projects’ to ‘need-to-do systemic movements’.

The summit featured four high-impact panel discussions addressing key themes in the field of social innovation and inclusive development.

Industry leaders such as Ayush Bagga (Founder & CEO, IAMpact), Devina Kamal (Associate Director CSR, Jubilant Ingrevia ), Prof Avijit Chakravarthi (Professor at BML Munjal University), and Akshansh Akshat, Ilyas Shah Khan (Head of Incubation, Ed-Venture Park), Abdul Mujeeb Shaik (Community Manager, AIC-IIIT Hyderabad), Pranay Kumar Nalla (Head- Govt Innovation & Partnerships, TGIC), Sahithi Divi (Sr Consultant, ST & RD, Govt of AP), and Dileep Podili (Director- Innovation & Strategy- Impact Hub), Karthik Nagapuri (Founder, Evolvex), and Kilaru Naga Sravan (Founder, Politics for Impact) participated.

Adding to the spirit of the summit, Sidhartha Tripathi narrated the story of SRM University-AP’s flagship CSR initiative—Aditri.

The paper presentation track of the Global Social Entrepreneurship & CSR Summit 2025 recognised outstanding contributions. Vaibhav from VIT-AP secured the first position and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Sundhar Singh from SRM University-AP received the second prize of Rs 15,000, while Mahendra Kumar from Half-Brain Technologies bagged the third position with a prize of Rs 7,500.