Glowing tributes paid to late CM YSR

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party leaders including Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, YSRCP MLAs from other places, public representatives, leaders in the nominated posts, party workers in Prakasam district paid rich floral tributes to the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 14th death anniversary on Saturday.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meena Kumari Venkatrao, former minister Sidda Raghavarao, YSRCP youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy and others garlanded the statue of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy observing his 14th death anniversary. They also participated in the programne at the YSRCP Prakasam district office in Ongole. Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy paid respects to Dr YSR by garlanding his statue at Gadiyara Sthambham Center along with local leaders.

Meanwhile, the Prakasam District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy, along with APCC official spokesperson Sripati Satish, SC Cell co-chairman Uddandi Mallikharjun Rao, State leaders Sk Rasool, Mannam Prasanna Raju, DCC general secretary Sudarsi Ravi and others also paid tributes to the former Chief Minister.