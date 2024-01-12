GMC ranks 2nd among fast-moving cities

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation bagged second rank in the fast moving cities with five star rating at the national level and 17th rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2023 at the national level and fourth rank in the state level.

Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri received the awards from the Union minister for Housing and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Swachh Survekshan -2023 Awards programme held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mayor and commissioner attributed the credit to the people’s representatives, officials and sanitation workers. caption: Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri receiving the awards from Union Minister for Housing and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Thursday.