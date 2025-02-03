GMC standing committee elections today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation has made all the arrangements to conduct GMC standing committee elections on Monday. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and additional commissioner Obulesu reviewed the arrangements and directed the officials to conduct the elections as per rules.

Earlier, they gave instructions to conduct the standing committee elections. They instructed the officials to set up hint boards and examined the polling compartments, ballot boxes and polling materials.

Speaking on this occasion, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said they have made all the arrangements to conduct the standing committee elections and added that polling will be conducted from 10.30 am to 3 pm.

He and corporators who come to GMC office for voting will be allowed to vote and made it clear that those who have ID cards will be allowed. Cell phones and electronic gadgets will not be allowed into the polling centre and the GMC set up a cloak room for corporators to keep their cell phones. They can park vehicles at Gandhi Park. Police made elaborate security arrangements at the GMC office.