GMR Group head hails the vision of CM Jagan

Bhogapuram(Vizianagaram district): Hailing the vision and leadership of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, GMR Group Chairperson Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao said that the Chief Minister was most progressive and forward-looking who laid an emphasis on connecting the seaports with airports for holistic development of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the international airport along with the Chief Minister here on Wednesday, Mallikarjuna Rao said, “It is the happiest day in my life and I am greatly satisfied for getting the opportunity to construct a world-class international airport in my home region.

The designs for the newly constructing airport are readied after going through the culture and tradition of Andhra Pradesh’’.

During the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in March, the GMR Group had announced it would invest Rs 5,000 crore in the first phase of the development of the airport, which would serve six million passengers annually, he said, adding that the world-class international airport here along with best cargo operations will accelerate the airport-led economic development of Andhra Pradesh on the lines of Hyderabad and Delhi.

Recalling his association with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he said that the foundation stone for his first airport at Hyderabad, was laid and inaugurated in 2008 by YSR.