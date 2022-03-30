Goa Swimathon-2022 winner honoured

Guntur: Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma gave a memento to Sk Khaza Mohiddin, the head coach at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium, who won first prize in 4-km sea swimming (Goa Swimathon-2022) held on March 27 in Goa.

Speaking on this occasion at a programme held at his chamber in Guntur city on Tuesday, Trivikrama Varma expressed happy for Mohiddin for winning first prize and wished him to win more prizes at national and international levels also.

Mohiddin completed 4-km sea swimming in 1:18:30 seconds. More than 500 swimmers from 29 States have participated in the 4-km Swimathon-2022.