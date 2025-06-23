Goal of Viksit Bharat is welfare of all: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: The objective of Viksit Bharat is the welfare of all people and the development of the country by 2047, said BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari here on Sunday.

She said the BJP-led NDA government was working towards the development of the country in all spheres by 2047. Purandeswari addressed the State SC Morcha meeting at the party State office here.

Party State SC Morcha president G Devanand presided over the meeting. BJP SC Morcha secretaries S Kumar, Bhola Singh, P Ashok, BJP AP general secretary B Sivannarayana and other leaders were present.

Addressing the meeting, Purandeswari said the BJP will organise Dalit Sammelanams in Dalit colonies in the State and explain the objectives of the party and the Centra; government.

She said the NDA government was giving full support to Andhra Pradesh for its development. She flayed the opposition parties for trying to spread false propaganda that BJP is Anti-Dalit party. She pointed out that the Central government was implementing many welfare schemes for the development of SCs in the country and recalled that Bharat Ratna was awarded to Dr B R Ambedkar during the rule of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

SC Morcha national general secretary Bhola Singh has explained the activities of SC Morcha in the country. He urged the party workers to take the government welfare schemes into the people and strengthen the party. He said many Dalit leaders became Ministers, MPs, Deputy Chief Ministers and Governors in the rule of BJP. He said Andhra Pradesh was developing due to the double engine sarkar and the benefits of the government were reaching to the people in the ground level.

He said medical colleges increased in the country under the NDA rule due to initiative taken by the government to set up many medical colleges in the country.