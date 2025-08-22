Godavari flood alert for Eluru district

Eluru: Eluru district collector K Vetriselvi on Thursday instructed the district officials to remain vigilant until the flood impact completely subsides, and stressed the need for continuous monitoring and timely response to evolving situations.

Vetriselvi conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Velairupadu Tahsildar Office Meeting Hall with officials from departments of revenue, electricity, health, fisheries, ICDS, and others. The meeting focused on assessing the current flood situation and evaluating ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The collector stressed the need to ensure basic amenities at all rehabilitation centres, particularly addressing concerns related to drinking water, sanitation, and food. She instructed officials to proactively relocate pregnant women, especially those due for delivery in September, to nearby PHCs and CHCs to avoid complications. A thorough door-to-door check was advised to ensure no one is left behind in vulnerable households.

She also instructed for uninterrupted milk supply for children in the flood hit areas. Officials were urged to personally visit the affected communities and provide moral and logistical support to those displaced.

Field staff was directed to conduct inspections with proper safety measures, including the use of life jackets. Regarding electricity, officials reported that power supply was temporarily halted in 31 submerged areas, but has now been restored in Repaka Gummu, Thotakoor Gummu, and Rudramakota. Additionally, six generators have been arranged in Velairupadu and three in Kukkunoor to ensure uninterrupted power in critical areas.

The collector also reviewed the availability of boats and rescue teams, confirming that 12 boats and 24 expert swimmers have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Boat operators were strictly warned not to overload boats to avoid accidents. SDRF and Fire Department personnel are to be stationed near all boating points for immediate response and safety.

Residents in low-lying and riverbank areas along the Godavari were advised to take precautionary measures. The public has been strongly discouraged from traveling in boats, motorboats, or steamers, and from swimming, fishing, or bathing in floodwaters.

Citizens were also warned not to attempt crossing streams, canals, or drains during this period.

The departments concerned were instructed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of vegetables and safe drinking water to all affected areas. The Collector noted that three months’ worth of essential ration supplies have already been stocked at local fair price shops. A detailed review of the flood situation in Eddulavagu and Peddavagu was also conducted.

For public assistance, Control Rooms have been established at the District Collectorate and local levels: District Control Room: 1800 233 1077, 94910 41419, Velairupadu Control Room: 83286 96546 and Kukunoor Control Room: 80962 74662. The collector urged the public to contact these control rooms for any assistance, assuring a prompt response from district authorities.