Godavari river overflows near Dowleshwaram, water level reaches 10 ft

The flood levels in the Godavari River near Rajamahendravaram in the East Godavari district are steadily increasing. Currently, the water level at the Dowleswaram barrage stands at 10 feet, with an outflow of 500,000 cusecs of water being released into the sea.

The officials are monitoring the situation closely and have indicated that further increases in the flood level are likely. A first danger warning will be issued if the water level at the Dowleswaram dam reaches 11.75 feet.

Meanwhile, the authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as conditions continue to develop.