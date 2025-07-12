Live
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
- BMTC rolls out 148 non-AC e-buses with safety, eco-friendly upgrades
Godavari river overflows near Dowleshwaram, water level reaches 10 ft
The flood levels in the Godavari River near Rajamahendravaram in the East Godavari district are steadily increasing. Currently, the water level at the Dowleswaram barrage stands at 10 feet, with an outflow of 500,000 cusecs of water being released into the sea.
The officials are monitoring the situation closely and have indicated that further increases in the flood level are likely. A first danger warning will be issued if the water level at the Dowleswaram dam reaches 11.75 feet.
Meanwhile, the authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as conditions continue to develop.
