Godavari river rages at Polavaram and Bhadrachalam due to heavy rains

The water level in the Godavari River at Polavaram is gradually increasing, and a large flood surge is expected. Currently, the water level at the Polavaram project has reached 30,680 meters, and 3,15,791 cusecs of floodwater has been released downstream from the project spillway. The officials anticipate that the flood situation may further intensify.



In the upper parts of East Godavari, heavy rainfall has led to the inflow of floodwater into the Godavari River through its tributaries. At the Dowleswaram cotton barrage, the water level has reached 9.20 feet, prompting authorities to slightly lift 175 gates leaving approximately 4.20 lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level in the Godavari River has reached 41.30 feet and is close to the first warning level of 43 feet. About 8,61,622 cusecs of water is discharged. District Collector Priyanka has advised the people in the affected areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, due to the low pressure area in northwest Bay of Bengal, the heavy rains likely to continue for four days.