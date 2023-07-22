Live
Godavari river recedes at Dowleswaram and Bhadrachalam
The flood level in Godavari at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district is gradually decreasing. The flow of water, which had reached the first danger warning level at Dowleswaram cotton barrage, has been decreasing since this morning. At 7 am, the water level at the dam was recorded at 11.5 feet, and currently, 9.45 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the sea. The flood is expected to recede further this evening.
In Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District, specifically in P. Gannavaram Mandal, Boorugullanka, G. Pedapudi Lanka, Arigalawaripeta, Oodimudi Lanka, and other Lankan villages, people are being evacuated using boats. Similarly, in I. G. Moolapalem in Polavaram Mandal and Ramayampeta jetty in Katrenikona Mandal, where there are no bridges, locals are relying on boats for transportation.
Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam is also decreasing. The first emergency alert was revoked on Friday morning as the water level dropped below 43 feet. As of 8 am, the water level had reached 39.7 feet. The flood situation in this area is currently stable.