Godavari River rises once again

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari River is once again experiencing a surge in its water levels. At present, 1st flood warning level continues. The water resources officials anticipate the first flood warning will continue for up to 6 days.

As of 9 pm on Sunday, the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) Barrage was recorded at 12.90 feet. Currently, 11, 50,000 cusecs of floodwater are being released into the sea, while 12,500 cusecs are being supplied to the Eastern, Central, and Western Godavari deltas.

The rising floodwaters have severely impacted residents of 11 island villages in Konaseema region, who are now relying on motorboats for transportation.

Officials from the Water Resources Department stated that the first flood warning is expected to remain in effect until September 6. They also cautioned that if the upstream flow increases further, the water level could reach the second flood warning level.