Goddess decorated in Kalaratri incarnation at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): As part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Brahmarambika Devi was decorated as Kalaratri incarnation. This is the seventh appearance of Amma varu, stated the authorities of Srisailam temple on Sunday. In a press release, the authorities stated that the Dasara Mahotsavams are being celebrated in a grand manner. On the seventh day of the Navaratri Dasara Mahotsavams, Kumari Puja, Kalaratri Alankaram and Gaja Vahana seva was organised.

In the morning, prayers were offered to Amma varu. Following morning prayers, special Kumkumarchana, navavarchana, japanusta, parayana, surya namaskaram, Chandi homam, panchakshari, bhramari, bala japanusta, chandi parayana, chaturveda parayanam and kumara puja were organised. Rudra homam, rudrayaganga japam and rudra parayanam were also organised in the morning. In the evening, japam, parayanam, navavararchana, kumkumarchana and Chandi homam were also performed, stated the authorities. Kumari puja is one of the main event in the Dasara Mahotsavams organised every day.

In the event, the girl children under age group of 2 to 10 years would be invited and presented with fruits, flowers and new clothes. Later prayers would be offered. In the evening, Goddess decorated in Kalaratri alankaram. The Kalaratri Devi would fight all evils and by offering prayers to the Devi, people would never fear for anything.

Later in night, Gaja Vahana seva was organised to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi. The utsava moorthis after decorating in a special manner were seated on the Gaja vahanam and offered prayers, stated the authorities.

The devotees from the adjacent states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana including Andhra Pradesh thronged the temple. Being Sunday and Dasara holidays, a large number of devotees thronged Srisailam. The authorities in view of the huge rush of devotees have made necessary arrangements so that none of the devotees face any problem.