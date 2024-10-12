Live
Goddess gives darshan as Mahishasura Mardini
About 60,000 devotees have darshan of the presiding deity on Indrakeeladri
Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees thronged Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on the 9th day on Friday. The presiding deity gave darshan to the devotees in Sri Mahisasura Mardini alankaram, which is most ferocious form of Maha Sakthi.
On the concluding day of Navarathri celebrations on Saturday, the presiding deity will bless the devotees in Sri Rajarajeswari Devi alankaram.
The Dasara celebrations on Indrakeeladri here will conclude on Saturday. However, the State government cancelled the Hamsa Vahana Seva on Krishna river due to overflowing of the floodwater in Krishna river.
Around 60,000 devotees visited Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Friday for darshan of the presiding deity in Mahishasura Mardini alankaram.
Union Minister Srinivasa Varma, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Krishna Teja, Vizianagaram MP Appalanaidu, former MLC Buddha Venkanna and cine producer A M Ratnam visited the temple.
Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad visited the temple along with his family members and performed puja. Later, speaking to the media, the Chief Secretary said that Andhra Pradesh is marching forward in all sectors with the grace of Goddess fered prayers at the temple.
Meanwhile, NITI Aayog team, MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad and Commissioner of Police Rajasekhar Babu also worshipped the presiding deity at the temple.
The Dasara celebrations will conclude with purnahuti on Saturday.