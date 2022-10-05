Goddess Kanaka Durga appears as Sri Raja Rajeshwari Devi, to ride on Hamsa Vahanam

The Sharannaravatri celebrations are being celebrated all over the country in a grand manner and today being Vijaya Dashami, all the temples are crowded with devotees from early in the morning. Meanwhile, on the tenth day i.e. the last day of Sharannavaratri celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple atop of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, a famous holy place in Andhra Pradesh, Goddess Kanaka Durga appeared as Sri Raja Rajeshwari Devi to the devotees.



On the ocassion of Vijayadashami, the mother will bestow all blessings and success to those who visit Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi and take darshan.

The idols will be taken to Durga Ghat in a police procession. Along with Ganga Parvati, Durga Malleshwara's swami will be rode on Hamsa Vahanam over river. However, this year, in the context of high river flow, a Hamsa Vahanam will be kept on the bank and special pooja will be performed. Meanwhile, devotees are celebrating the Vijayadashami festival all over the country with devotion.