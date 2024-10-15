Goddess Pydithalli, a peace lover

Vizianagaram: Goddess Pydithalli, is a peace lover and opposed war and bloodshed.

Pydithalli, who failed to stop the war between Vizianagaram and Bobbili Samsthanams has sacrificed her life after the death of her brother in the war. The history of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple dates back to 18th century. As per documented history, Goddess Pydimamba was the sister of king Vijayarama Raju of the Gajapati Samsthanam Vizianagaram.

In 1756, there was a continuous rivalry between the king of Vizianagaram and the king of Bobbili. Pydimamba, the sister of Vijayarama Raju tried to convince her brother to not to go for war, which causes huge loss of lives and leads to destruction.

But Vijayarama Raju didn’t listen to her and he attacked Bobbili fort with the help of the French army led by General De Bussy. The attack on Bobbili led to ‘Bobbili battle’ on January 23, 1757.

During the battle, several Bobbili soldiers were killed and the Bobbili fort was almost demolished. Pydimamba came to know of the destruction. Pydithalli wanted to send a message through a soldier named Patiwada Appala Naidu to her brother.

On Vijaya Dasami, she got the sad news that Vijayarama Raju was killed by Tandra Paparayudu. Hearing the tragic news, she fainted and fell ill.

She felt that it was time for her soul to reach Goddess Durga. She died and on the next Tuesday the villagers found an idol of her at the western part of Pedda Cheruvu (lake).

They constructed a temple at that place and installed her idol near the lake.

The people of Vizianagaram have been considering her as the Goddess of Vizianagaram Samsthanam area and there are many Pydithalli temples in the region.

The temples are located in many villages and the local people offer prayers to the Goddess.