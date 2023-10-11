Good mental health will help lead a happy life: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: The World Mental Health Day has been observed at SVIMS and SV Medical College on Tuesday. At SVIMS, a meeting was held by the Psychiatry department in which Director Dr RV Kumar, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Head of Community Medicine department Dr Nagaraju, Head of Psychiatry department Dr Ganesh Kumar and others participated.

Addressing the gathering, Director Dr Kumar said that Mental Health Day is observed to educate people on the importance of mental health. A person’s good mental health contributes to the society and to the country as a whole and can lead a happy life. This year’s theme for the day is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’, which serves as a reminder to everyone to raise awareness and encourage action that will protect and advance everyone’s right to mental health.

Dean Dr Mohan said that it is important to extend support to each other in fighting with the mental health diseases and to provide an opportunity to understand the value of mental health. Nursing college principal Dr Sudha Rani, College of Physiotherapy principal Dr Madhavi, Dr Venkatarami Reddy, Dr Kalavath, Dr Sreehari and others took part in the programme. The faculty, students, nursing and paramedical staff of the Psychiatry department at SV Medical College (SVMC) and Ruia hospital held an awareness rally from the hospital to SVIMS circle to highlight the importance of mental health. SMVC Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan said that as per the records of World Health Organisation (WHO), one in every eight persons suffering from mental health disorders.

Nowadays, mental health should be considered as more important than physical health and mental treatment should be made available to everyone. In-charge of Psychiatry department Dr Mallikarjuna Rao said that it is important to approach the doctors when anyone is suffering from any psychological problems to get proper counselling.

Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu said by taking proper treatment for mental health disorders and take family counselling as well, they can be good citizens in the society. Vice Principals Dr Venkateswarlu and Dr Suneetha, Dr Jahnavi, Dr Bharathi, Dr Kavitha and others took part.