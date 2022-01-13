Good tidings for film industry soon: Chiru after meeting CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Cine actor Chiranjeevi has expressed confidence that the State Government would announce good news for the film industry within a week or ten days.

Stating this after a luncheon meeting with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, Chiranjeevi said that he had met the CM in his capacity as a serving member of the industry and not as a leader. The meeting gained importance as the gap between the State Government and film industry was increasing for the past few months over the proposed online tickets system and the ticket pricing issue. Chiranjeevi thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy couple for their hospitality by offering lunch on the festival day. Later speaking to media persons at Vijayawada airport, Chiranjeevi said that he explained to the Chief Minister all aspects of the film industry, including those working in the industry, who struggled for livelihood during the Covid pandemic. He said that the Chief Minister promised to discuss the issue with the committee appointed for the purpose and take a decision which will be acceptable to all sections of the film industry. The Chief Minister promised to reconsider the GO 35 relating to ticket pricing.

Chiranjeevi said that the Chief Minister invited him for another round of talks before taking a final decision. He appealed to the film industry people not to get carried away by misapprehensions and give statements as the Chief Minister is ready to solve the issues of film industry in a positive manner.

Chiranjeevi hoped that the Chief Minister directs him to return with other representatives of the industry for the next meeting which would make him happier since he feels that he is one among the film industry and not a leader.