Goods train derails at Rajahmundry, trains to Visakhapatnam halted

A goods train derailed near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning. According to the officials, the train going from Visakha to Vijayawada derailed near Balaji Peta. Except the derailed bogie, the rest of the bogies were removed from the track by the railway staff. Due to this goods train accident, trains halted everywhere.thriigh Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada route.

Kakinada Lingampally special train stopped at Atthili railway station due to this goods train accident leaving passengers in difficulties. Railway officials said that the trains are not moving for about five hours. It is said that trains will be resumed only after clearing the goods train.

Meanwhile, the railway officials responded immediately after receiving the information about this accident. On reaching the spot, steps were taken to remove the detailed bogie from the railing. At present, relief efforts are ongoing.