Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary: Personification of experience and political acumen

Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary’s three decades of presence underscores the principle that acumen and unwavering commitment will never fail. His political journey is an inspiring narrative of experience shaping the course of politics, and illuminating the path for future leaders.

Very few people have the honour of contesting as an MLA from the same party 10 times in a row. Butchaiah is one of such few. He contested from Rajahmundry in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2004 elections. He won in 1982, 1985, 1994 and 1999. After that, Rajahmundry City and Rajahmundry Rural constituencies were formed in the delimitation of constituencies.

In 2009, he contested as Rajahmundry City MLA and lost. He contested from Rajahmundry Rural in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections respectively, and achieved a hat-trick. Thus, his association with Rajahmundry continued unbroken. He was defeated by ACY Reddy of Congress party in 1989 and Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao of Congress in 2004 and 2009 elections.

Butchaiah Chowdary hailed from a farmer’s family of Bapatla in Guntur district. He studied SLC in Bapatla, Intermediate at VT College, Rajahmundry and B.Sc in Government Arts College. He entered politics as a businessman and continued in business as well as politics. He carried out timber, liquor, aqua, construction sector, rice export and other businesses.

When NTR founded TDP in 1982, Butchaiah’s brother Rajendra Prasad first joined the party. Butchaiah followed him. He served as TDP convener of Godavari districts. During NTR’s rule, he served as the party’s Uttarandhra in-charge, official spokesperson, and the East Godavari district party president.

He served as vice-president of the AP Planning Commission from 1987-1989. In 1994, Butchaiah Chowdary elected as MLA for the third time, took charge of the civil supplies minister in NTR’s Cabinet and continued till 1995. Although Chandrababu Naidu was CM in 1995, Butchaiah stood with NTR. After NTR’s death, he contested for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha in 1996 on behalf of NTR TDP and lost.

Butchaiah, a leader with eloquence, knowledge and commitment, was invited back into TDP in 1997 by Chandrababu Naidu. Then in 1999, he was elected to the Assembly from Rajahmundry for the fourth time and served as in-charge for Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Telangana regions. He played a vital role in the management of Godavari Pushkaralu in 2003 and 2015. He also organised TDP Mahanadu two times in Rajahmundry.

Butchaiah Chaudhary is one of the 23 candidates who won from the TDP in the 2019 elections despite YSRCP wave. He was the deputy leader of opposition party in the AP Assembly. In 2021, Butchaiah created a sensation by resigning in protest against party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s approach towards party matters. But Naidu talked to him and pacified. In the latest 2024 election, he won from Rajahmundry Rural with a majority of more than 60,000 votes.

In terms of seniority, Butchaiah is the foremost in the Assembly and he also acted as a pro-tem Speaker in the first sessions of the current legislature.