Gouthu Latchanna’s life an inspiration, says Atchannaidu

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu said that Dr Sardar Gouthu Latchanna’s life exemplifies unwavering commitment to social justice and public service.

Speaking at the 116th birth anniversary celebrations of Latchanna at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Saturday, organised by the BC welfare department, Atchannaidu paid floral tributes to Latchanna’s statue, emphasising his enduring legacy.

“Latchanna never fought for power or positions, only for the people,” he said, noting that this earned him the title ‘Torchbearer of Movements.’

Atchannaidu praised Latchanna’s relentless struggles, including agitations, hunger strikes, and rail blockades, which showcased his courage and dedication to the oppressed, farmers, and backward communities. Born into a humble family, Latchanna rose as a visionary leader, earning the title ‘Sardar’ for his steadfast pursuit of justice. His ideals of equality and humanity remain timeless, serving as an inspiration for the youth, Atchannaidu noted. “Through his service, one can understand the true meaning of sacrifice and public service,” he added.Highlighting Latchanna’s deep connection with farmers and agricultural laborers, Atchannaidu said, “

He firmly believed that strengthening the rural economy begins with empowering farmers.” Latchanna’s post-independence mission focused on uplifting the poor, workers, tribals, and backward sections, both in the Assembly and Parliament. His integrity shone during the “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” where he prioritized Telangana’s assurances over political gain. The Thotapalli reservoir, named in his honor, reflects his contributions.

Atchannaidu also recalled Latchanna’s role as a disciple of N.G. Ranga, resigning his Parliament seat to ensure his mentor’s victory, embodying his belief that democracy revolves around the people. As a legislator, Leader of the Opposition, PAC chairman, and minister, Latchanna tirelessly addressed public issues. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also recognized his dedication to the nation.The minister reaffirmed the TDP’s commitment to backward classes (BCs), initiated by founder N T Rama Rao and continued by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through BC corporations, subsidised loans, coaching centres, and skill development programmes.

“The progress of society is impossible without the progress of BCs,” Atchannaidu stated. ‘

BC welfare minister S Savitha, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, excise minister Kollu Ravindra, TDP State president Palla Srinivas, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Palasa MLA Gouthu Sirisha, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Pedana MLA Krishna Prasad, and other BC community leaders attended the event.