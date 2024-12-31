Governance should be as per public opinion: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that democratic governance can be realised only when the public opinion is accorded the highest priority and the officials should always func-tion to impress the people with their performance.

Holding a review on Real Time Governance System (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officials to improve their performance accordingly by gathering public opinion on the implementation of schemes and government programmes periodically. He made it clear that a review will be held every Monday on Real Time Governance.

Chandrababu was very particular that public opinion should be gathered periodically through IVRS on proper implementation of the policy on supply of free sand besides erecting CC cameras at sand reaches and monitor the movement of vehicles through GPS.

He was also keen that the opinion of devotees visiting temples, RTC passengers and patients at hospitals be gathered on the services they are receiving.

By installing QR code in RTC buses, the opinion of passengers can be known at a faster pace following which the performance of RTC can be improved accordingly, the Chief Minister said. The QR code will help know whether the relevant bus is arriving on time, the behaviour of the driver, conductor and the other staff members is satisfactory or not, he felt.

The Chief Minister also advised the officials to install a QR code in temples too, initially in seven major temples in the state on an experimental basis, to have the first-hand information whether the temple precincts are clean, basic amenities are available, whether the darshan is on time and the management of queue line system besides the quality of prasadams.

He also said that the QR codes can be installed in hospitals too to know the quality of services being extended to the patients.

The QR code in hospitals will largely help to know whether the doctors are available, medi-cines are being provided to the patients in the hospitals or the medicines being purchased outside and the cleanliness being maintained on hospital premises, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that keeping in view the public health, Rs 18,000 crore budgetary allocation is made alone to this sector, Chandrababu said that the services should be extended in similar manner.

He also told the officials to gather opinion of the local public on the repairs being undertaken to the roads with Rs 860 crore and improve the works accordingly if there are any complaints. The officials informed the Chief Minister that till now repairs to roads to an extent of 6,228 km have been completed.

The Chief Minister also said that opinion should be gathered from the public on the implemen-tation of Deepam scheme, purchase of grain and distribution of pension. Information should be collected whether any belt-shops are existing in any part of the State and action should be taken against any such shops, he said.

The officials said that the exercise to identify the government properties through GPS is near-ing completion and the whole process will be completed by the end of January. The data link-ing process with regard to 17 departments is on, the officials said.

The Chief Minister told the officials to find out who is in need of drone services in the state and bring the service closer to the farmers so that they can not only save the money but also time. He made it clear that besides technology integration, auditing also will be conducted and the officials should gear up to meet the faster governance in the new year.