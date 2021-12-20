Government aim is to ensure MSP to all crops: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to ensure MSP to farmers in procurement of paddy and other crops while ensuring that the rice export was done by the government to help the farmers. He asked the Rythu Bharosa Kendras to play an active role in the process.

During a review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said the aim of the State government was to provide MSP to all farmers and instructed the officials to work towards it. He said there should be no negligence in providing services to the farmers and instructed the officials to interact with the farmers frequently so that there won't be any communication gap.

Unlike in the past, even the discoloured paddy was being procured now, he said, ruling out the role of millers in the procurement process. Farmers should not be cheated in quality checks, he warned.

The Chief Minister said there should be five people including technical assistant and data entry operator in RBKs irrespective of their category for procurement operations and added that they should interact with farmers and make all the necessary arrangements including arrangement of gunny bags, transport vehicles and hamalis for procurement.

He instructed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure payment was done within 21 days of crop procurement.

He directed the officials to check if all the procurement centres were open and ensure adequate staff at every procurement centre.

He instructed the officials to set up a helpline number in every RBK for complaints and petitions on issues related to procurement of crops.

He directed the officials to conduct field trips and interact with farmers to understand their problems and to take continuous feedback from Joint Collectors on procurement. Farmers should be made aware of the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC).

The Chief Minister was told that the average paddy purchase per day had reached 42,237 metric tonnes and it would be increased in upcoming days. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to create awareness on cultivation of alternative crops among farmers and consider giving special bonuses to those who grow such crops.