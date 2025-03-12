Government envisons AP as a dump-free state: Pattabhi Ram

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh will be developed into a dump-free state and efforts are on to work towards this direction, announced chairman of Swachh Andhra Corporation Limited (SACL) Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the garbage dumped by the previous YSRCP government across the state was cleared. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to remove the dumping yards and convert them into green spaces in the state.

As part of the exercise, Pattabhi Ram mentioned that 43 acres of dumping yard in Visakhapatnam is being developed with greenery. “The Chief Minister creates wealth from even drain water. Already, Naidu established a plant in Visakhapatnam and it generates Rs 30 crore revenue every year,” the SACL chairman informed.

Further, Pattabhi Ram said that the Chief Minister is trying to develop a world-class infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

The chairman appealed to the public, corporators, especially the people of Visakhapatnam to cooperate with the GVMC officials to earn the top rank in Swachh Survekshan.

He said that the GVMC should focus on improved waste management and sanitation management programmes.

Also, he suggested that a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) should be reopened and the city has to be developed into a beautiful destination by adhering to cleanliness norms, Pattabhi Ram opined. Additional Commissioner of GVMC Somannarayana briefed about a drone survey to be launched to identify unclean areas in the city to take up cleanliness exercise.

Later, the SACL chairman visited the sewage treatment plant at the Town Kotha Road and Jindal Power Plant located at Kapuluppada dumping yard.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, Jana Sena Party floor leader B Vasantha Lakshmi and BJP floor leader Gankala Kavitha were present.