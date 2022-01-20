Government implementing 'anti-employees' policies: FAPTO

Kurnool: Opposing the government's Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, the teachers working in government schools under various organisations across the district lay sieged the Collectorate on Thursday. Teachers in hundreds of numbers gathered in front of the collector's complex and raised slogans against the government.

In view of the teachers' protest, the police as a precautionary measure have mobilised a large number of police personnel to avert any untoward incidents taking place. With the teachers blocking the NTR circle, traffic jammed in the circle for more than two hours. The vehicle riders had faced a tough time to reach various destinations. Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organization (FAPTO) district chairman Omkar and secretary general Gattu Thimmppa addressing the gathering said that the government was implementing anti-employees policies. The government has recently introduced a GO with regard to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) which is totally against the employees. The leaders demanded the government to immediately cancel the GO. They demanded the government to expose the Ashutosh Mishra committee report and sanction fitment and interim relief (IR) accordingly. State observer Thimmanna and FAPTO state secretary and district in-charge K Prakash said that the employees were detached from the government welfare schemes. The leaders alleged that the CM has revoked his promises made to the teachers. The pensioners will also face great problems with the GOs, said the leaders.

UTF state assistant president Suresh expressed concern for neglecting the employees. He alleged that the employee's provident fund and APGLI funds have been diverted to some other purpose. Recalling the assurance given during his padayatra that CPS be suspended if he comes to power, Suresh said that the CM has totally forgotten this promise. The leaders demanded the government to suspend the GOs. If the government does not withdraw the GOs, they will intensify the agitation, stated the leaders.