Government introduces a resolution for probe into insider trading in Amaravati

On a surprising note, the home minster Sucharitha has passed the resolution in the Andhra Pradesh assembly over the inquiry into insider trading charges against the TDP and other leaders. speaking after introducing the resolution in the house, Home minister has asserted that the insider trading took place in Amaravati. "The government will launch a detailed inquiry into the issue and will be caught hold of culprits," Sucharita said.

Based on directions from the Speaker, the State government has come up with the resolution concerning the ordering of a detailed probe into alleged insider trading of land in Amaravati. The directions have come on the first day of Andhra Pradesh special Assembly Session on Monday after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has disclosed the details of land irregularities that took place in Amaravati.

The FM alleged that as many as 4,070 acres of such land had been identified so far and listed out the names right from Chandrababu's family members to the leaders of the opposition.