Government likely to finalise reservations for Panchayat Elections in today's cabinet meeting

The government is preparing for the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. The reservations for the panchayat elections is likely to be finalized at a state cabinet meeting on Friday. Authorities have confirmed that the cabinet is likely to decide on the SC, ST and BC reservations by law. The tribal Gram Panchayats are reserved for STs.

The government says it will execute a quota of 59.85 per cent in the same manner as in the previous local elections. Jagan government will finalize the reservation for the newly formed panchayats along with the existing 12,715 gram panchayats in the state.

The elections will be held within the next 45 days from the date of receipt of nominations to the State Election Commission. The AP High Court has already ordered the government to hold elections to the outdated panchayats within three months. On the other hand, with the panchayat elections soon to be held, the village leaders have been striving for the blessings of MLAs and MPs.