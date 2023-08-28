Government of Andhra Pradesh imposed restrictions on use of mobiles in the classroom across the state

Live
Guntur : The Government of Andhra Pradesh imposed restrictions on use of mobile phones in the classrooms to avoid waste of teaching time. The government is feeling that the teachers are using mobiles for watching social media , for watching whatsApps messages and wasting teaching time in the class.
Use of mobile phones are diverting the attention of teachers in the classroom . After discussing with the teachers’ unions, and UNESCO report, recognizing the escalating effects of mobile phone usage on the students academic performance and well being.
Researchers found that usage of mobile phones reduces sleep quality and increases stress levels. Taking this into consideration, the government imposed restrictions on use of mobile phones in the classroom during the instructional hours.
The government directed henceforth, no teacher shall take a mobile phone to the classroom. The government issued orders to regulate the usage of cell phones in the classroom.
The teachers prohibited using mobile phones for personal purposes during the instructional hours. Teachers are directed to deposit their mobile phone, set to silent mode and deposit it with the headmaster after marking their attendance in the morning. If a teacher intends to take the mobile to the classroom, its incorporation must be meticulously detailed in the lesson plan and it should be approved by the HM in advance.
In case of emergency mobiles may be taken to the classroom with the prior permission of the HM and valid reason should be recorded. Under no circumstances students are authorized to bring mobile phones to the classroom. Use of mobiles during the classes by the students is strictly prohibited.