Government should abolish CPS and announce PRC with 55 pc fitment: APNGOs

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers' Association demanded the government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme immediately and appoint the Pay Revision Commission with 55 percent fitment.

The APNGOs Association members met their president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary KV Sivareddy and former president N Chandrasekhar Reddy in Ongole on Tuesday. Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government should keep its poll promise to the employees by abolishing the CPS, announced a PRC with 55 percent fitment, and release the dues of DA. Sivareddy demanded the government regularize the contract employees immediately.

The APNGOs Association Prakasam district unit president K Sarath Babu, district secretary RCH Krishnareddyfelicitated their state leaders later. The district co-president D Nageswara Rao, treasurer K Siva Kumar, executive secretary B Yedukondalu, Ongole town president Kothapalli Manjesh, and others also participated in the program.