Government whip warns registration department personnel on corruption

Tirupati: AP Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy strongly gave a warning to all the registration department personnel in Chandragiri constituency. On Tuesday morning, whip held a review meeting with stamps and registration department officials over many complaints which were received from the people. In this connection, CheviReddy strictly said that if anybody has no interest to work honestly, they can go on transfer to another place otherwise they are ready to face further consequences.

He instructed the sub registrars of the Tirupati rural and Chandragiri and other areas to do the work in a friendly atmosphere with people. As of now, I have received many complaints from the people regarding property registrations, if I started questioning your malpractices in duty, nobody can work many days here, MLA CheviReddy stressed. Hereafter even a single complaint will come against the registration department officials I cannot spare any official, the have to face anti-corruption cases, further, he added.

MLA questioned why sub registrars are encouraging the document writers set up, the state government had abolished this system many days ago and advised that don't encourage the document writers as middlemen in registrations activity. If I receive any complaint against the document writers involvement and officials malpractices in property registration, they have to face police criminal cases in future, Chevi Reddy warned.

He remembered that few officials had made many mistakes in properties registration, due to those mistakes so far many innocent people have been revolving in and around courts by civil disputes.

I have noticed that few officials are registering the government lands to private persons unofficially on the basis of the VROs certificate, it is absolutely against the law, they have to face Government action over these rules violations, MLA CheviReddy said. And also he pointed out how the registration department officials did the registrations to private persons for TUDA mortgaged lands.

In this connection, MLA instructed the officials concerned to display the government fixed land values on board in every Panchayati.

In the meeting TUDA Vice Chairman Hari Krishna, Secretary Lakshmi, Sub Registrars and all the MROs of the constituency were present.