CM admits defeat even before poll results, claims Bandi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar delivered a sharp rebuttal to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks asserting that the Congress party has already conceded defeat ahead of the municipal elections. Speaking to the media at the BJP state office here on Monday, Sanjay accused the Congress government of betraying public trust by failing to fulfil promises and withholding funds from municipalities and gram panchayats.

He questioned the Congress administration’s record over the past two years, highlighting that despite Central allocations, the state government had not released funds to local bodies. He criticised the non‑implementation of the six guarantees announced by the Congress, along with delays in employee dues and retirement benefits. According to him, people have already decided to teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming polls.

Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister’s frustration stems from intelligence reports and surveys predicting Congress’s defeat. He ridiculed Revanth Reddy’s comments about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, claiming that both leaders were following the same script prepared either at Darussalam or Gandhi Bhavan. He demanded clarity on whether a financial deal had been struck between Congress and AIMIM, questioning why Congress candidates were being sidelined in favour of AIMIM nominees.

On the issue of phone tapping, Sanjay accused the Chief Minister of habitually shifting blame onto others. He challenged Revanth Reddy to admit his inability to act against the KCR family, suggesting he should write to the Centre acknowledging his lack of courage and authority.

Drawing a sharp analogy, Sanjay said that people had already suffered under the “cobra” of BRS and would soon reject the “mongoose” of Congress as well. He emphasised that the BJP alone could ensure justice and development, urging voters to support the party in the municipal elections.