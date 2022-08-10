Governments violating tribal rights, alleges Congress

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath accused the Central and State governments of making tribal laws useless and violating the rights of tribals.

World Adivasi Day was celebrated at Ananthagiri mandal headquarters, Araku constituency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday under the auspices of the Congress. APCC general secretary Pachipenta Shantha Kumari organised the Adivasi Day celebrations with Tribal Dhimsa dance, drums and dolu baja, reflecting the tribal cultural traditions.

PCC chief Sailajanath, the chief guest at the programme, said that the BJP government at the centre is conspiring to uproot tribals from forest.

He criticised the State government for failing to provide protected drinking water, education and medical care in tribal areas and for not implementing the 1/70 Act properly. He expressed concern that the tribals are suffering a lot due to lack of proper infrastructure in government hospitals in tribal areas. He pointed out that the current rulers have also undermined the Best Available School scheme, which was implemented earlier for corporate education for tribal students.

Sailajanath noted that tribals and SCs are being disturbed by new GOs. He said that BJP and YSRCP are harassing tribals and disrupting their freedom and stated that Congress will bring a do-or-die movement for the tribals very soon and fight until the tribals get freedom from these problems. He clarified that the Congress is ready to fight until the rights and laws are implemented.

Congress leaders G Narayana Rao, Dola Srinivasa Rao, Ruttala Sri Rammurthy, Panda, Yugandhar, Boi Mohan Rao and others attended the event.