Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurates ISKCON Rath Yatra

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra from Vajra grounds here on Friday. The yatra was organised by ISKCON temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra symbolises spirituality and world peace and conveys the message of goodwill among all people in society.

He said that Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is renowned all over the world and nearly 400 Rath Yatras are held in more than 80 countries by celebrating the festival. "Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival held in Puri is recognised as the world's second largest congregation," he said.

The Rath Yatra procession commenced with Governor Harchandan performing Rath puja and traditional ritual of sweeping the Rath Yatra passage with a broom.

Chairman of AP Pollution Control Board AK Parida, President of ISKCON temple Chakdradhari Das, Venudhari Das and Syamasundar Achyuta Das and others participated in the function.