Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to visit Rajamahendravaram tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavri District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will visit Rajamahendravaram on Friday. He will attend National Ayurvedic Parv celebrations as the chief guest.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha gave the details of this visit. The Governor will leave Gannavaram Airport in a helicopter at 10 am on Friday and will reach the helipad at Arts College Grounds in Rajamahendravaram at 10.45 am. He will take rest for some time at Manjeera Hotel and at 11.30 am he will reach Anam Kala Kendram and attend the inauguration of National Ayurvedic Parv as the chief guest and deliver a message. After this, he will go to Manjeera Hotel for lunch. At 1 pm on Friday, the Governor will leave for Vijayawada from Arts College Helipad.

Collector Madhavi Latha held a meeting with the officials concerned at her chambers here on Wednesday and issued instructions to them on the Governor's visit.