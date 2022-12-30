Governor Biswabhusan launches ANU alumni website

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the website of the alumni of Acharya Nagarjuna University at a programme held at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada city on Thursday.

He inaugurated the logo of alumni and released the posters of alumni meet to be held very soon.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated the efforts made by Acharya Nagarjuna University in strengthening the alumni association. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajasekhar, Registrar Prof Vara Prasad Murthy, Prof B Karuna, Prof GVSR Anjaneyulu and Prof Saraswati were present on the occasion.