Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expresses grief over death of former Odisha MP
Vijayawada: Hon'ble Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of erstwhile Parlakhemundi king and former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
The Governor said the passing away of Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, is a great loss to Odisha.
Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.
10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT