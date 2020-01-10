Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expresses grief over death of former Odisha MP

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expresses grief over death of former Odisha MP
Highlights

Hon'ble Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of erstwhile Parlakhemundi king and former MP Gopinath...

Vijayawada: Hon'ble Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of erstwhile Parlakhemundi king and former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Governor said the passing away of Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, is a great loss to Odisha.

Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top