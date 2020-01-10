Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expresses grief over death of former Odisha MP

Vijayawada: Hon'ble Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of erstwhile Parlakhemundi king and former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Governor said the passing away of Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, is a great loss to Odisha.

Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.