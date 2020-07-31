Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan wishes to Muslims on Bakrid

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan extended greetings on the occasion of Bakrid on August 1st.

"On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), I extend my cordial greetings and good wishes to all my Muslim brethren in Andhra Pradesh. Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with great reverence."

He said that, "Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and compassion for the poor. It also emphasises the principle of sharing. Let this spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished and nourished."

Bakrid is one of the significant festivals which falls on the tenth day of last month of Islamic calendar celebrated by Muslims. The festival falls precisely two months after Ramadan.