  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor expresses grief over demise of Ramamurthy Naidu

Governor expresses grief over demise of Ramamurthy Naidu
x
Highlights

Governor S Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who served as an MLA in the united Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday in Hyderabad.

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who served as an MLA in the united Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday in Hyderabad.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members. Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu expressing shock over the demise of Ramamurthy Naidu said that it was a great loss to the people of Chandragiri Assembly constituency and the TDP. He recalled that Rammurthy Naidu represented Chandragiri from 1994 to 1999.

Ministers P Narayana, K Parthasarathy, Kollu Ravindra, BC Janardhana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, Kollu Ravindra, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Atchannaidu, Ramprasad Reddy, S Savitha, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MP Kesineni Sivanath, former MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, chief whip GV Anjaneyulu and chief whip in Legislative Council P Anuradha also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members of Ramamurthy Naidu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick