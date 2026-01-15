Govinda Rao takes charge as TUDA VC
Tirupati: Ronanki Govinda Rao took charge as Vice Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) here on Wednesday. He will also hold full additional charge as district Joint Collector. Speaking on the occasion, new VC Govind Rao said he will work hard to make TUDA the top urban development authority in Andhra Pradesh.
He plans to do this by coordinating with officials and the public. Before starting his new role, Govinda Rao met District Collector Venkateswarlu at the Collectorate.
TUDA Secretary Dr N V Sreekanth Babu, Superintending Engineer Krishnareddy, Chief Planning Officer P Devikumari, Land Acquisition Officer Sujana, Administrative Officer Dr Sailaja, welcomed the new Vice Chairman.
Malaika Arora opens up about emotional journey after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In a recent appearance on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika reflected on the natural emotional phases that accompany the end of a romantic relationship, saying that feelings such as anger, hurt and disappointment are part of the healing process that everyone goes through.