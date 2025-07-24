Govt accords priority to women’s safety, says Sailaja

Anantapur: Dr. Rayapati Sailaja, Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission, emphasised that ensuring the safety, protection and empowerment of women and girls was the Commission’s core mission.

She was speaking at a district-level awareness programme on Women’s Welfare and Empowerment, organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department at SSBN Degree College, Anantapur.

Dr Sailaja highlighted that the government was prioritising women’s safety and that the Commission works to prevent atrocities such as child marriage, domestic violence and workplace harassment.

She stated that legal awareness among citizens, especially young women, was essential for building a safer society.

Addressing students, she encouraged them to become aware of their rights and use government platforms like the Shakti app to seek help when needed. “Don’t fall for false promises or get influenced by social media. Stay focused, stay empowered,” she urged.

She added that incidents must not be waited upon — preventive steps are more crucial.

The Commission has been conducting state-wide awareness drives, particularly in Rayalaseema, to address early marriages and harassment of minors.

Dr Sailaja visited stalls set up by the ICDS department, unveiled posters on domestic violence, and stressed the need for Internal Committees in schools, colleges, and workplaces to prevent sexual harassment under the PoSH Act.

She concluded by encouraging women to come forward boldly with complaints, stating that all legal support and protection will be provided. Several women also submitted petitions during the session.

Officials present included Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, ICDS project officer Nagamani, DMHO Dr. E B Devi, CI Venkateswarlu, and NGO representatives.