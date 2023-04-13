Govt aims to provide better healthcare to poor: Gudivada Amarnath

Anakapalli: The YSRCP government's aim is to provide better healthcare to the poor across the State, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Inaugurating Dr YSR Urban Primary Health Centre building at Gollaveedhi of Anakapalli district along with Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari here on Wednesday, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was opening primary health centres to facilitate better healthcare to every poor family close to their village. He said the building was jointly constructed by the National Urban Health Mission and GVMC at an estimated cost of Rs 1.1 crore.

Amarnath mentioned that the family doctor system has been introduced and 63 types of medical tests were being carried out within the confines of home. He also said special doctors such as gynaecologist, general physician and ENT specialists were appointed for the purpose.

The local leaders appealed to the Minister to construct a community building at a vacant land available in the locality. Responding to their request, Amarnath assured them to complete the construction of the building in three months at a cost of Rs 10 lakh with the CSR funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari said all tests would be carried out at home with the help of family doctors.

Meanwhile, utilising Rs 95 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission funds, a sweeping machine was allotted to the zone. Inaugurating it, the IT Minister said the sweeping machine would be useful to keep the main roads clean in Anakapalli.

As part of the beautification works, the Mayor said a number of development programmes have been undertaken in Anakapalli zone such as sanitation, plant cultivation, development of parks, electricity, etc.