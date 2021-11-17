Govt always stands by farmers: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed the compensation of Rs 22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab Cyclone in September this year.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the government has been providing compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters within the same season. So far Rs 1,070 crore has been disbursed into accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers against the crop loss of 18 lakh acres.

He asserted that the welfare of the State depends on the welfare of farmers and growth in rural economy. Over 62 per cent of the State's population relies on agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said that the government initiated this novel programme to stand by the farmers by paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which is being done in a transparent way, after a thorough social audit. He said that in the last two-and-a-half years, Rs 18,777 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, Rs 3,788 crore through YSR Bima, under nine-hour free power supply Rs 18,000 crore and Rs 1,520 crore was spent towards power subsidy for aqua farmers.

He slammed the previous TDP government for not clearing arrears of Rs 960 crore towards paddy procurement, Rs 9,000 crore for power bills, Rs 384 crore for seed procurement and stated that YSRCP government had cleared all the dues.

He said that a natural disaster fund of Rs 2,000 crore and a price stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore were set up to ensure that farmers do not get into trouble and further initiated agricultural advisory committees at the RBK, mandal, district and State levels to assist the farmers.