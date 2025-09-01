Live
Govt appoints Wilson as TSA chief
Nellore: The coalition government has deployed senior BJP leader and party official spokesman RD Wilson alias Sarath Chandra as Chairman of Telugu-Sanskirt Academy (TSA) on Sunday.
This is the second post offered to the BJP in Nellore district where earlier Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy was appointed as Zonal Chairman of APSRTC.
RD Wilson who hails from Kacherimitta of Kavali town originally a teacher by profession. He has written 400 stories and 20 novels with the pen name as Sarath Chandra.
He resigned as the teacher in 2005 and joined in Congress party where he served as chairman of SC Corporation.
However, he deserted the Congress and joined BJP where he worked in various disciplines for 10 years including state secretary and party official spokesman.
Keeping his longstanding services rendered to BJP, State government has issued GO number 156 by appointing him as TSA chief.
Speaking on the occasion, Willson thanked the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for deploying him in such a valuable post.