Govt carries out major IAS reshuffle

Vijayawada: The state government transferred several IAS officials in a major reshuffle on Tuesday. As per the orders issued by chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, M N Harendhira Prasad, additional Chief Electoral Officer is transferred and posted as collector of Visakhapatnam district.

Harendhira Prasad will hand over the charge of additional CEO to P Koteswara Rao.

Vijayawada municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar is transferred and posted as collector, Srikakulam district, replacing Manazir Jeelani Samoon.

A Shyam Prasad, joint collector, Planadu district, is transferred and posted as collector, Parvathipuram Manyam district in place of Nishant Kumar.

Vijaya K, director social welfare, is transferred and posted as collector, Anakapalli replacing Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash. D MaheshKumar Ravirala, secretary, APSWREIS, is transferred and posted as collector BR Ambedkar Konaseema district replacing Himanshu Shukla.

P Arun Babu, collector, Sri Sathya Sai district, is transferred and posted as collector, Palnadu district, in place of Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao.

Anand O, joint commissioner, Visakhapatnam is transferred and posted as collector, Nellore district in place of M Hari Narayanan.

Venkateswar Salijamala, director, secondary health, is transferred and posted as collector, Tirupati. Sridhar Chamakuri, joint collector, Bapatla district, is transferred and posted as collector, Annamayya district replacing Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore.

Siva Sankar Lotheti who is waiting for posting, is posted as collector, YSR district replacing Vijay Rama Raju. V Chetan, TS, MD, AP Beverages Corporation is transferred and posted as collector, Sri Sathyasai district.

B Rajakumari , joint collector, Guntur, is transferred and posted as collector, Nandyal district, replacing K Sreenivasulu.

J Venkata Murali, director, tribal welfare was, transferred and posted as district collector, Bapatla.