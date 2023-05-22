Govt committed to conserve energy, protect environment: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has a strong commitment towards conserving energy resources and preserving the environment to address the ill-effects of climate change.

He welcomed the Government of India’s initiative of Mission LiFE (Life Style for Environment) and assured full support from the State government to make the LIFE mission successful, which is envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect the environment.

In a press release on Sunday, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the ‘Mission LiFE’ was designed with the objective to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and conserving the environment during the period 2022-28.

He said within India, at least 80 per cent of all villages and urban local bodies are aimed to become environment-friendly by 2028. Mission LiFE focuses on nudging individuals towards simple behavioural changes in their daily lives which accumulate to contribute significantly towards climate action.

The Mission LiFE identified 75 actions across the seven categories namely energy conservation, water conservation, say no to single use plastic, adoption of sustainable food systems, waste reduction, adoption of healthy lifestyles, reduction of E- waste.

The Minister welcomed the GoI initiative of LiFE Mission and emphasised the need for State departments tor involve individuals, organisations and all stakeholders in an integrated approach for successful implementation of the mission activities for reaching its objectives.

He appreciated Union Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), GoI for their efforts to penetrate the LiFE Mission and its actionable points on a large-scale across the country and assured full support and deep involvement from Andhra Pradesh in making the activities successful in the State.