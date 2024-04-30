46 candidates in fray from Tirupati Assembly segment

Tirupati: District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that 133 candidates have remained in the fray from the seven Assembly segments in the district after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Addressing the media along with SP Krishna Kanth Patel in Tirupati on Monday, the DEO said that Tirupati has the highest number of 46 contesting candidates, where three ballot units are required for polling. As each ballot unit can accommodate 15 names and one NOTA, if the number crosses that limit, an extra ballot unit has to be used. Accordingly, Tirupati constituency requires three units. As it requires more number of ballot units even after the use of reserve units, logistic arrangements have been made to get additional units from other districts following CEO’s guidelines.

Similarly, Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency requires two ballot units as it has 23 contesting candidates. Chandragiri Assembly constituency has 24 candidates where two ballot units are to be used while in the remaining five constituencies, one ballot unit will suffice. Pravin Kumar said that in the seven constituencies, 200 candidates have submitted their nominations out of which 47 have been rejected while 20 candidates have withdrawn leaving 133 in the fray.

From Tirupati LS constituency, 27 candidates have filed their papers out of which three were rejected and one was withdrawn. The DEO stated that after the publication of final electoral rolls there are 18,12,980 voters in Tirupati district as on April 25. 9,29,466 women voters have outnumbered men voters, who are 8,83,330 only. There are 185

transgender voters.

During January 22 to April 25, 50127 voters have enrolled their names in the district, while 16,205 voters were removed from the rolls. The district has 862 service voters, 291 NRI voters and 24,596 PWD voters. Further, there are 7,924 voters in the age group of 85 plus. Out of the 2,140 polling centres in seven Assembly segments, 696 were identified as critical polling centres while 15 are vulnerable centres.

Chandragiri constituency has the highest number of 202 critical polling centres and 15 vulnerable centres out of a total of 397 polling stations. No other constituency has vulnerable centres. The DEO said that all arrangements are being made for the polling as per the schedule.

DEO Penchala Kishore and DIPRO A Bala Kondaiah were also present.