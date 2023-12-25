Govt committed to protection of consumer rights: Minister

Vijayawada: The State government is committed to the protection of the rights of consumers, said Minister for Consumer Affairs and Civil supplies Dr Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the celebration of the National Consumers Day-2023 with the theme ‘Protection of rights of consumers in the age of e-Commerce and Digital Trade’ at Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Sunday, the Minister said that massive advocacy would be undertaken to bring awareness among people regarding the consumer rights and responsibilities. Consumer clubs have been started in 6,000 schools, 500 junior colleges and 175 degree colleges across the State, he said. The Minister appealed to the people to be vigilant while purchasing goods and not to get attracted by the deceptive propaganda.

The Minister recalled that the State government had amended the Consumer Protection Act in 2019 keeping in view the interests of the consumers in the digital age.

The amendments included the filing of consumer complaints from anywhere in the district forum and they can even participate in the proceedings through a video-conference.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu appealed to people to be aware of the consumer rights. Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar said that several people are being cheated since they are not aware of the Consumer Act.

The village engineering assistant would be given training in consumer affairs to take the advocacy to people. Civil supplies director M Vijaya Sunita said that the people may use the 1967 toll free number to lodge complaints.

NTR District Consumer Forum president N Chiranjivi said that there are 17 consumer forums across the State. The district consumer forum had solved 1,200 cases during the last one-and-a-half years and the victims were paid Rs two crore as compensation.

Later, girl students from Zilla Parishad High School presented a skit to inform people the precautions to be taken while doing online shopping.

The Minister released the Melukolupu monthly magazine brought out by the Civil Supplies Department.

Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao, NTR district joint collector P Sampath Kumar, the officials of civil supplies department and others participated.