Govt creating wedge between farmers and regions: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP has warned Chandrababu Naidu not to create a wedge between farmers and regions in the name of reorganization of districts, said former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said Chandrababu has gone back on his election promise on Gudur and has been reorganizing districts in an irrational manner creating a wedge between farmers and regions.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, had reorganized districts making Parliament constituency as a unit and added YSR district due to local considerations, he added.

Chandrababu had promised during elections that Gudur would be part of Nellore but has gone back on his word. Three mandals of Venkatagiri, Rapur, Kaluvayi, and Saidapuram were included in Nellore district but Chandrababu is shifting them to Tirupati, which people are against.

“We will talk with our leader and take up the issue,” he said. With three mandals kept away from the district, farmers would be facing hardships and administrative issues would arise in water sharing and irrigation needs.

He flayed Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for showing lack of interest in his own Sarvepalli constituency.